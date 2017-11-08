Danica Patrick is more than just a NASCAR driver. She's an entrepreneur with her own wine label and clothing line, she's an author (her health and wellness book Pretty Intense comes out in January), but, most important, she's a role model who has paved the way for women in male-dominated sports.

In the new EPIX documentary, Danica, Patrick gives us an inside look at what it means to be her. "I miss finishing better, I miss being relevant, I miss being good," Patrick says in the trailer for the film (above), directed by ESPN anchor Hannah Storm.

The documentary delves deep into her life and explores the way she climbed to the top of the chain in both IndyCar and NASCAR, and the aspirations she has for the future. We also get a glimpse into her relationship with fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and her life as a multitasking businesswoman.

Danica premiers Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on EPIX.

Plus, get a sneak peek at her yoga routine in the clip below: