Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ready for his final lap.

Following a lengthy and successful career as one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, Earnhardt announced back in April that he was planning to retire following the 2017 season.

Now, with Earnhardt’s final race on the horizon, his first Cup sponsor, Budweiser, has put together a video tribute looking back on his career.

“Budweiser will always have a special place in my heart," Earnhardt said. "They took a chance on me early on, sponsored my first Cup ride, and paved the way to many great opportunities I wouldn’t have had otherwise. I’m deeply honored in what they’ve done to commemorate my final race. It was unexpected and humbling. It brought back a rush of memories, but more than anything it reminded me how awesome it was to drive that red No. 8 car.”

Prior to moving to Hendrick Motorsports, Earnhardt won 17 times while driving the Budweiser car, which the company brought back out of the garage for the video:

“We created this short film to pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Junior and his incredible career,” said Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing for Budweiser. “Budweiser has great memories of working with Junior and we will never forget his time spent in the Bud car. Thanks for the unforgettable moments, Junior.”

The song in the video, “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron, is one of Earnhardt’s favorites:

My years with Bud were amazing. They taught me so much and I can not measure the impact they had on my professional career. Great song choice too guys! @LordHuron https://t.co/1Gv5iU0cZm — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 14, 2017

Want to watch Earnhardt in his final race? Tune in to the Ford Ecoboost 400 on Sunday November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Homestead-Miami Speedway.