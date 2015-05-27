Now that Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, we are going to start seeing a lot more summer shoes walking around. Barring the flip-flop (which I would like to do anywhere other than the beach or locker room anyway), the most ubiquitous summer shoe is the white sneaker. The white sneaker goes with anything: Pair your Tretorns with a slim chino, your Chuck Taylors with cuffed denim, or your Stan Smiths with a tailored suit. It’s the easiest summer upgrade for any guy.

I already know what you’re thinking: You don’t want your new white shoes to get dirty. Shoes are meant to get a little dirty, but that doesn’t mean they have to get nasty. A scuffed-up white shoe looks good; a white shoe trying to pass as black does not. But, if you do choose to take the black sneaker route, we got you covered there, too.

So, instead of just shoving a bunch of white shoes in your face, we are also going to give you some tips and suggestions on how to keep them in a state of suit-to-shorts-and-back-again condition.