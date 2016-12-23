2017 was full of ups and downs, so there's no doubt most of us are ready to say hello to a new year.

The good news is you're a Men’s Fitness reader, so you can probably already check “Get the badass body I see in magazines” off your resolution list.

With all that gym time, though, you may have some missed opportunities to really up your style game. And that's a shame since doing so can help show off that rock-hard physique. So here are five simple ways to clean up your look in the coming year.

Bring it on, 2018.