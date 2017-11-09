Since the explosive release of "The Rock’s" first collection with Under Armour, fans have been clamoring for the opportunity to get their hands on some new gear. The Rock’s new USDNA collection was inspired by the U.S. military and his love for the country.

In addition to tops and bottoms, the line includes several colorways of the massively popular Rock Delta sneaker, a duffle bag, and a backpack.

And for the clothes, Under Armour has brought its new Threadbone tech—designed to be lighter, faster, and to seamlessly move with your body—to the table.

Let’s do this. @UnderArmour’s most anticipated of 2017 is AVAILABLE NOW.



Our new #ProjectRock USDNA Collection for men and women.



Stay strong. Train hard. Enjoy your gear..https://t.co/vYtBQVsMjX pic.twitter.com/rXN9mMoaDR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2017

Click through to take a look at some of the highlights from Dwayne Johnson’s latest collection, and check out the entire collection at the Under Armour website.