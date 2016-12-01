Basic hygiene goes a long, lonnng way. “Your pores produce sebum, which accumulates in your beard, creating a smelly odor and irritating the skin underneath,” explains Fadi Mourad, the chief innovation officer at Dollar Shave Club. If you’re sporting little more than stubble, face wash is a perfectly fine way to cleanse both your skin and facial hair.

But if your beard or mustache is on the longer side, you’ll need a daily round of shampoo and conditioner, says Vaughn Acord, men’s stylist and founder of V76 by Vaughn. Suds up and condition while you’re in the shower; this two-step process will ensure your facial hair is both clean and hydrated, he notes. And no, you can’t skip conditioner: “It seals in moisture and allows your beard to hang smoothly with a defined shape, instead of looking dry and messy,” adds Mourad. He suggests the Wanderer Hair and Scalp Shampoo & Conditioner $15, dollarshaveclub.com. Post shower, comb through your facial hair…but please don’t use the same comb you use for your head. “Keep a dedicated beard comb on hand so that you’re not depositing all kinds of residue from your scalp onto your face,” advises Acord.

