Some guys find that it’s easier to style their hair if they shampoo every 2-3 days. Either way, these guys—and you—should condition daily in the shower. It’ll rinse away the oils that make hair greasy, and replace them with nourishing ingredients. Pick one that promises to thicken your hair, like Aveda’s Invati conditioner; it uses ginseng, turmeric, soy protein, and amino acids to defend and protect whatever hair remains. ($30, aveda.com)

Seven bad habits causing back acne >>>