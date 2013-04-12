Sure, you hit the gym for your health, but looking good is also a big motivator behind buckling down. And you know what doesn’t look good on a chiseled body? A fungal infection. Or discolored toenails. Or an infected wound. Yup, we can almost guarantee that no girl is going to be OK with that.

The secret to keeping your skin safe from the creepy crawlers in the weight room, dugout or open water: Not slacking when it comes to covering up and cleaning up.

Use this guide to grade your hygiene habits and shield your skin from unsightly infections, like heat rash, eczema, and athlete’s foot.