A grooming resolution covers many bases: skin, hair, facial hair, hygiene, teeth, and more (just as a fitness resolution has all sorts of objectives, like cardio, lifting, and core work).

That’s why, to look and feel your best, you’ve got to adopt some lifelong habits. There are no instant, permanent fixes.

Here are nine grooming objectives that will help you start the new year strong—each of them a habit that benefits your health and appearance in the long run.