Every guy has his own unique hair problems—it’s thinning, it’s too curly, it’s graying, it’s parched, the scalp is flaking, there’s no hair at all, and so forth.

Luckily for you—and for all of us—there are many shampoos targeting each and every one of these situations.

And, lucky for you, we’ve tested just about all of those shampoos—and pinpointed the best in each category. Whether you’re losing your hair or growing it out, naturally gray or artificially blue, read on to find the shampoo best suited to your needs.