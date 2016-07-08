Have you been spending hours in the gym trying to get that horseshoe shape in your triceps? To do it, you need to focus on all three heads: the lateral head, medial head, and long head. The good news is that you don't need heavy weights, or any weight at all for that matter, to strengthen and define your triceps. There are plenty of bodyweight exercises that are sure to exhaust your arms muscles—as well as call your core and other upper-body muscles in on the action.

Noam Tamir, C.S.C.S., founder of TS Fitness in New York City, narrowed it down to the top 10 bodyweight exercises for your triceps. “These exercises are based on principles to gain power, strength, and muscle tone,” says Tamir. And, as mentioned, many of these moves will work your entire body—but that doesn't mean they're any less effective for your triceps: "Doing pressing movements such as pushups has been shown to activate the triceps even more then isolation exercises," says Tamir.

Add these moves to your total-body workout or use a few of them together as part of a circuit. "Pick 4-5 of the following exercises, and do 3 sets of 12-15 reps of each one," says Tamir. Just don't forget to warm up. "Doing some breathing, core, and lower-body warmup exercises before the workout will help," he says.