You might not want straight-up tree trunks for legs, but if you're craving more solid muscle mass—especially in the notoriously tough-to-build calf muscles—you need to target those muscles specifically (aside from hammering them in colossal leg-day workouts).

Calves can be especially tough. We've heard plenty of lifters complain that they just don't have the right genetics to build big calf muscles. But these stubborn muscles can grow, if you approach your workouts the right way.

Here, we've compiled some of the greatest muscle-building calves exercises you can do to add some definition to your skinny legs. Try these on for size.