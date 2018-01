You want to be big AND you want to stay ripped? Join the club.

There are plenty of lean mass schemes out there for a reason: Your body doesn't want to stay lean. In fact, our bodies tend to like being heavier. It's much easier for our bodies to store fat than it is to build muscle. Being massive and lean is a tough task for your body to accomplish. It's going to take time and patience. These 15 tips will help keep the extra pounds off and help you add slabs of beef to your frame.