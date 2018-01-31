Let's be real for a second: Every guy wants big biceps. They're one of the most notorious "mirror muscles" that pretty much everyone loves to sculpt—and show off. Your biceps are actually composed of two muscle groups: the brachii and the brachialis. The former is what connects your shoulder to your forearm, helping you do things like bend your elbow and twist your arm. The latter is more of an assistant, helping the brachii do its job. Long story short, you need to attack both groups to get those guns you want to show off at the beach all summer.

Luckily, you don't need a ton of equipment or heavy weights to do that. There are lots of great bodyweight moves that will sculpt sick biceps without requiring you to pump any iron whatsoever. The following eight moves, chosen by Equinox Tier 3 trainer Rachel Mariotti, are the best of the best bodyweight moves for your biceps. Some require no equipment at all, but for others you'll need a pullup bar, resistance band, or TRX. Some target the biceps as the primary muscle but others call other muscle groups in on the action, but will still hone your biceps as well.

Sprinkle them into your regular routine for a few weeks and see results in no time.