The temperature is dropping and the snow is starting to fall—yeah, it’s ski season.

As resorts from the Rockies to the Catskills start to get loaded with snow, it’s time to dig out your snowpants and rally your friends to book your annual ski trip. But while the runs are surely ready, are you prepared to get on the mountain and dominate? Even if you work out daily, skiing for four or five days can be ultra-taxing on your muscles. Trust us.

That’s why we checked in with Alex Moore, high-performance strength and conditioning coordinator at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, for the five best gym exercises to get you geared up for ski season.

Do these and there’s no way you’ll wimp out after the first run this year.