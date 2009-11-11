Chances are you get your car tuned regularly, never skip an oil change, and keep it buffed and polished till it sparkles. But are you taking such good care of yourself?

"Our busy lives and work schedules often prevent us from seeking routine preventive care," says Robert W. Brenner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Founder of the Preventive Medicine Program at New Jersey-based Summit Medical Group. "But evidence-based preventive medicine is cost-effective and reduces the risk of illness and disease."

"Cars get routine check-ups. So do planes," adds Daniel Cosgrove, M.D., Medical Director of the WellMax Center in La Quinta, California. "But for our bodies, the most precious thing we have, we wait for symptoms. And unfortunately, most diseases are far advanced by the time one gets symptoms."

Based on your individual health conditions, your doctor will determine which tests you should have, and how often to have them, but in general, the medical exams suggested below will help keep you a finely-tuned machine throughout your life.

In your 20s

Annual physical exam by your primary care physician, including blood pressure, and height/weight checks

Screening for testicular cancer, including monthly self exams

Cholesterol testing every 5 years

Depending on your individual circumstances, your doctor may want to do an electrocardiogram to check for heart disease, and blood tests to screen for diabetes, thyroid disease, liver problems, and anemia

Depending on risk factors, your doctor may also recommend screening for skin cancer, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV infection, and alcohol abuse

In your 30s

Annual physical exam by your primary care physician, including blood pressure, and height/weight checks

Screening for testicular cancer, including monthly self exams

Cholesterol testing every 5 years

Depending on your individual circumstances, your doctor may want to do an electrocardiogram to check for heart disease, and blood tests to screen for diabetes, thyroid disease, liver problems, and anemia

Depending on risk factors, your doctor may also recommend screening for skin cancer, oral cancer, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV infection, and alcohol abuse

Vision examination

Screening for coronary heart disease in individuals with strong family history and/or risk factors

In your 40s

Annual physical exam by your primary care physician, including blood pressure, and height/weight checks

Screening for testicular cancer, including monthly self exams

Cholesterol testing every 5 years

Depending on your individual circumstances, your doctor may want to do an electrocardiogram to check for heart disease, and blood tests to screen for thyroid disease, liver problems, and anemia

Screening for prostate cancer

Diabetes screening every 3 years over the age of 45

Depending on risk factors, your doctor may also recommend screening for skin cancer, oral cancer, sexually transmitted diseases, and alcohol abuse

Vision examination

Screening for coronary heart disease in individuals with strong family history and/or risk factors

In your 50s

Annual physical exam by your primary care physician, including blood pressure, and height/weight checks

Screening for testicular cancer, including monthly self exams

Cholesterol testing every 5 years

Annual screening for Type II diabetes

Depending on risk factors, your doctor may recommend screening for skin cancer, oral cancer, lung cancer, sexually transmitted diseases, and alcohol abuse

Screening for lipid disorders

Annual electrocardiogram

Vision and hearing examinations

Screening for prostate cancer

Screening for colon cancer with fecal occult blood testing, sigmoidoscopy, or colonoscopy at age 50

Screening for coronary heart disease in individuals with strong family history and/or risk factors

Screening for depression

In your 60s

Annual physical exam by your primary care physician, including blood pressure, and height/weight checks

Screening for testicular cancer, including monthly self exams

Screening for prostate cancer

Screening for lipid disorders

Annual electrocardiogram

Discuss with your physician screening for coronary heart disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, and carotid artery ultrasound screening

Vision and hearing examinations

Screening for osteoporosis

Depending on risk factors, your doctor may recommend screening for skin cancer, oral cancer, lung cancer sexually transmitted diseases, and alcohol abuse

Continue colorectal screening based upon previous studies and results

Screening for depression

Screening for dementia and Alzheimer's disease

In your 70s and up