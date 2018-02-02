It's no wonder people are looking to boost their endurance and stamina. With the newfound rise of obstacle course races endurance and stamina are in demand like never before. The thing is, “people tend to focus on cardio activities like running or cycling,” says Will Torres, a New York-based personal trainer and founder of the personal training studio, Willspace. But that’s only a small part of the endurance-building equation. "You also need to improve your strength,” notes Torres.

When you build your leg muscles, Torres explains, you’ll better able to propel yourself further in every step you take while running. “The added muscle also helps absorb the impact that would otherwise put stress on your joints,” he adds. If you're looking to take on a Tough Mudder, Spartan Race, or any other endurance race, take a look through Torres' sneak tactics. You're probably not doing these seven training techniques—but once you do, you'll significantly boost your endurance and stamina.