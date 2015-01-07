Did you just get a new gym membership or splurge on a new fitness wardrobe? Nothing wrong with that. But having the proper tools at your disposal and saying you’ll get in shape won’t get you a great body. You also need to choose a manageable number of days you can get to the gym every week, and stick to it. And be realistic. If you can’t get to the gym seven days a week, don’t say you will. However, don’t settle for once a week either.