Long-term success in the gym is attainable if you follow standard, tried-and-true training principles and couple them with adequate dedication, consistency, and recovery.

So it should be a walk in the park, right? Wrong.

Anyone who's made serious progress toward their fitness goals—whether it's carving a beach-ready six-pack or losing a ton of weight—knows that achieving that physique is tough work. That's probably why, when you look around any gym, you’ll see tons of guys looking exactly the same as they did last year.

A lack of results or stalled progress can zap the motivation out of any lifter. Sadly, that stalled progress can be the result of small mistakes you're (probably unknowingly) making. So stop sabotaging yourself and your potential progress by addressing these fixable issues.