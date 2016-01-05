Spending time at the gym performing strength-training exercises is important to build muscle and strength, but, unfortunately, tackling weakness in the body is not so black-and-white. The problem: Our bodies naturally have some spots that are tougher to develop and maintain than others—and can vary based upon your gender. While men typically build muscle more easily than women (because they have more testosterone), men are naturally less flexible, and that can lead to problems (see: tight hamstrings, slide two). Furthermore, men tend to carry more fat around their midsections and have difficulty developing abs partially because they hold onto more visceral fat, whereas women tend to store more fat in the thighs and buttocks region (thanks to biology/pregnancy purposes). But, there is some common (weak) ground between men and women: People in general often neglect or skip training certain parts of the body (like the calves) which can make them a weak spot.These problem areas may not only be harder to strengthen, but can also lead to other pain and problems in your body.Here, Jim White, owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios in Virginia Beach, explains which spots are the most troublesome for men (based upon research and/or his experience working with clients), and what you might be able to do about them.
