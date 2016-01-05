Doesn’t matter if you’re 25 years old or pushing 50—chances are you’ve experienced some kind of lower-back pain over the course of your life. Those long hours spent at your desk sitting in a stiff chair don’t do you any favors. “It’s typical for men to exhibit lower-back tightness usually caused from having weak abdominal muscles. Lower back issues can also cause tightness in other areas of the body such as the hamstrings,” says White.

He recommends fitting in some mobility work to your regular fitness regimen to fight back pain. Getting yourself to a yoga class every week may do the trick, but fear not if you aren’t ready to become a regular Yogi. White says you can do certain positions like the Cat/Cow pose at home. “Position your body in tabletop with knees on the floor, and your palms flat on the floor. Alternate rounding the back and then lower the back to raise the head to help stretch the back. Repeat several times,” instructs White.

