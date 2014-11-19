If you find yourself dozing off at your desk in the afternoon or can’t make it through the day without three jumbo-size coffees, chances are you’re sleep-deprived. And you're not alone: 30 percent of all male American workers get less than six hours of sleep nightly, according to a study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a division of the CDC. Most men need eight hours of sleep, so why are so many guys sucking it up and pushing through on unhealthy amounts of shut-eye?

“Our society doesn’t value sleep—it's thought of as unproductive or wasteful,” says David Sack, M.D., addiction psychiatrist and CEO of Promises Treatment Centers in Malibu and Los Angeles. “One of the best things a man can do to promote health and well-being is to recognize sleep is an important part of his overall health package, and schedule it in if he must.”

Even if you go to bed early with the best of intentions, some seemingly harmless habits may be destroying your sleep cycle. Read on to find out about five reasons why you can’t fall asleep.