It's no secret that becoming an Olympic athlete isn't easy. Seemingly superhuman genetics? That's status quo. An Olympian also has to treat training like a full-time job—because it is, in fact, a full-time job at their level. And while their training and motivation to come out on top and bring a gold medal home may be a notch (or quite a few notches) above your level, the core strategies they follow aren't complicated.
To find out how normal people can benefit from strategies that help Olympians find success in their respective sports, we spoke with Michael Israetel Ph.D., a Team USA Weightlifting consultant, the co-founder and head science consultant at Renaissance Periodization, and a U.S. Olympic Sports Nutrition consultant who's talked nutrition and recovery with athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Because even if you won't be winning any Olympic medals in the foreseeable future, you'll probably be trying to stick to some sort of fitness routine.
From tactics like staying consistent to setting goals you can actually achieve, these are Israetel's tips to keep you on track to your own fitness aspirations, however modest they may be compared to competing at the next Olympic Games.