Israetel's top tip sounds easy enough: Stay consistent. But how many times have you actually stuck to a strict diet or exercise routine? For Olympians, it's of the utmost importance.

While normal fitness enthusiasts love getting a good workout in and try to keep improving with every session, one bad session isn't a huge deal. But Olympians have numbers to hit with each and every workout, and the stakes are high, Israetel says.

"For them, if they miss a meal or two, it can take a training session," he says. "A training session has the distinct structure within the week, and if, for example, it's the hardest training session of the week, then that entire week of training goes that much more poorly. And then a week of training going poorly turns into a month, and that kind of stuff starts to really matter at such a high level."

With such a demanding training schedule, they need to make sure they have a suitable meal plan that they actually follow to fuel their bodies for every training session, including times when they aren't particularly hungry, Israetel says. If you're the type of guy who's always trying to gain weight, you can probably relate.

Carry that same nutrition consistency over to your training, and you've got a recipe for gains. "At least five days out of the week, probably six, you have to stay on point with multiple good, protein-packed meals throughout the day, plenty of calories, and hard training," Israetel says. You may not be an Olympian, but you can learn from their dedication to keeping their eyes on the goal and sticking with it.

Pictured: Team USA's John Daly