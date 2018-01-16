Joe Holder has built a fitness empire (and an impressive Instagram following) on a few fundamentals: no-bullshit training, veganism (#PlantBasedGang), and a holistic view of health.

Holder—a wellness consultant, performance specialist, and Nike master trainer—created the Ocho System, a holistic approach to living, when he was an athlete at the University of Pennsylvania. He was playing football and adhering to the typical dogma of a collegiate football program: build mass with whatever means necessary. Without the emphasis on wellness, nutrition, or mental health, an ankle injury sidelined Holder. He turned to his father, a doctor who specializes in contemporary and alternative practices, for guidance—and, in the process, fostered a stronger connection between his mind and body.

He adopted a new training regimen, went vegan, and created a new set of principles to heal his body. He came back to the game, fitter and stronger in every way possible. And when he suffered a broken leg in his fifth year, Holder put his technique—he called it the Ocho System—to its ultimate test. It was a smashing success: He returned to the field in a little more than four weeks. So, yeah, he's on to something.

In an interview with Men's Fitness, Holder explains how he approaches a commitment to excellence, why the professional models he trains are basically professional athletes, and how to reach your own fitness goals using social media.

