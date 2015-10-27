It’s considered a modern badge of honor to spend more time on something. Some pride themselves on spending 70 hours a week at the office, committing two hours a day at the gym, or even binge-watching television, as if that’s an accomplishment.

For others, we're looking for ways to do things more efficiently—to get a greater return on our investment of time. Nowhere is that more possible than in the gym, where you can eliminate time sucks, distractions, and inefficient routines to save time and produce greater results. The key is to train with more intensity so you get more out of every second you spend exercising. Here are nine ways to do just that. Consider it your new ROI—return on intensity.