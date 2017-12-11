Like 80% of American adults, I've experienced lower-back pain at some point in my life. In fact, to varying degrees, it happens almost every time that I deadlift, squat, or clean. And I’m tired of it.

So I made an appointment with Grayson Wickham, D.P.T., a doctor of physical therapy based in New York City and the creator of Movement Vault, an online library of active stretches, muscle contractions, joint mobilizations, and myofascial techniques. After an initial assessment, Wickham first gave me the "award of the month" for lack of external rotation in my legs.

Wickham also gave me five movement and training tips that everyone can use to lift pain-free. (As always, definitely speak with your doctor before attempting any new lifting or stretching program.)

Here are Wickham’s five ways to recognize and then fix lower-back pain.