Humans have been falling into the same New Year's bear traps for centuries: Lose weight. Get jacked. Meet a decent girl.

Most people have lofty goals, but only vague plans of making them actionable—so it's no wonder we get frustrated when our all-or-nothing attempts flop two months out. As you read through these bad-idea goals, you'll notice one thing: They're all predicated on extremes. There's nothing wrong with dreaming big, of course, but starting small and being realistic are paramount for making progress in any facet of life.

To help you set the right kinds of New Year's resolutions, we talked to Jordan Mazur, R.D., the coordinator of nutrition and team sports dietitian for the San Francisco 49ers and Laurel Mellin, Ph.D., health psychologist and founder of Emotional Brain Training. Here, they've highlighted some of the worst health and fitness resolutions you can make in 2018, and suggested more realistic alternatives. (And be sure to check out our guide to translating your New Year's resolutions into practical, everyday habits to make these easier to implement.)