We understand if you can't make it to the gym on certain days. But that's still no excuse to skip your workout altogether.

And while CrossFit workouts are known for incorporating lots of equipment, you can do plenty of CrossFit workouts—fast-paced, calorie-burning, and compact—right in your home or hotel room.

Here, Tyler Manzo of Brick New York shares 10 brutal CrossFit workouts you can do wherever, so you always have some workout inspiration when you can't get out of the house. All you need is a pullup bar, and plenty of willpower.