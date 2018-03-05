The kettlebell is an extremely versatile piece of training equipment to have at home. Kettlebells offer unique training benefits over dumbbells—the uneven weight distribution will challenge you to control the weight as you swing, press, or pull. Plus, kettlebells will add extra challenges when it comes to grip and core stability. It's a good idea to have your home equipped with a nice set of kettlebells—you never know when you'll be stuck inside, especially during the winter.

These 10 workouts were provided by Luke Pelton, C.S.C.S., NSCA-C.P.T., a competitive powerlifting coach and weight-training instructor based in New York. All you need: a set of kettlebells and a physio ball.

Before you begin, you need to know what your goals are, so that you work in the appropriate rep range. According to Pelton:

A lighter kettlebell used for a few sets of higher reps (15+) will promote muscular endurance.

A heavier kettlebell used for multiple sets of a few reps (5-8) will promote more hypertrophy and strength.

In both cases, choose a kettlebell heavy enough so that you're nearing muscle failure by the end of the set. Each workout will consist of a lower-body movement, an upper-body movement, and a core/grip movement. These movements will challenge your stability flexors in a way you've never experienced before.

Here's how to do each of the following workouts: