You put in long hours at work, or maybe even work overnight shifts. You’re tight on money. You want to spend downtime with friends. A hurricane or polar vortex has you barricaded in your home. Whatever the reason, there are times when you just can’t make it to the gym. We’ve all been there. And so long as you don’t use that as an excuse to skip workouts, you’re golden.

There’s no reason you can’t build muscle, strength, and size at home. It won’t take all day, either. Training with minimal equipment, or even just bodyweight, is enough to get you in the shape you want.

Los Angeles-based personal trainers Ben Bruno and Anthony Yeung designed 10 time-crunch workouts using just your bodyweight and dumbbells. These exercises will shred you to pieces. The best part of all? You don’t even need to leave your home. The post-workout smoothie and shower are just steps away.

The first five workouts are courtesy of Yeung. The last five workouts are courtesy of Bruno.