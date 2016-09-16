Ask pretty much any trainer what he or she recommends to clients who want to burn fat fastest, and the answer will likely be HIIT. The reason that high-intensity interval training is so effective is twofold: first, by including big multi-joint exercises (i.e., ones that utilize multiple muscle groups), it requires the body to burn a lot during the workout itself. Second, and more important, the body continues to burn calories for hours afterward as it re-seeks equilibrium. What’s even cooler is that you don’t need hours to dedicate to your workout—even 10 minutes can reap results.

This short workout, designed by Mark Beier, co-director of training at Shred415 in Chicago, maximizes every second with fast-paced strength moves interspersed with bouts of cardio. “The one-minute runs, on a treadmill or outside, tap into the aerobic system and challenge the body to use oxygen for energy,” Beier explains. “The end result will be an elevated resting heart rate post-workout and therefore the body will burn more calories post-workout from fat.”

You’ll be amazed at what you accomplish in 10 minutes.

Do each run at 50-75% intensity, and perform your strength reps as quickly as you can while maintaining good form. For the strength moves, choose a moderate weight that you can safely control for good reps for the duration of each exercise.

1-minute run

1-minute squats to overhead press

1-minute run

1-minute walking lunges with bicep curls

1-minute run

1-minute renegade rows

1-minute run

1-minute sumo squat to high row

1-minute run

1-minute burpees with dumbbells (do a pushup on the dumbbells and a push press with the dumbbells in lieu of the jump)