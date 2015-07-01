Athletes of all sports—from baseball to football to hockey—base their physical training on improving the strength of their core using compound movements. That's great for pro athletes, but what about guys who just want to get a ripped six-pack?

First off, let's acknowledge a hard truth: Not all abs are created equal. Some guys need to work their belly to exhaustion before they can carve out abs, while other dudes seem to get theirs to pop without a single situp.

Regardless of where you fit on the fitness spectrum, effectively training the core comes down to the three planes of motion: frontal, sagittal, and transverse. Doing abs exercises in a circuit style keeps the intensity high and will likely lead to more fat loss.

Ready to get ripped and lose your love handles? These 30 abs exercises will be the last guide you'll ever need.