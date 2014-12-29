You need to hit your deltoids, upper trapezius, serratus anterior, rotator cuff muscles, and levator scapulae to truly build three-dimensional shoulders.

Aside from strengthening your upper body muscles and the bones beneath them, you'll safeguard your body against injury and let's face it, you'll create an aesthetic men want to replicate and woman go crazy over.

Overhead pressing and lateral raises can only do so much to build strong, functional shoulders—although they're definitely in the top tier of muscle-building moves—so here are 30 shoulder exercises that'll improve flexibility, add size, get stronger, and complete your physique.