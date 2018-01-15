Sometimes, when you're trying to lose weight, the biggest challenge to adopting a weight-loss workout plan is finding a regimen that fits seamlessly into your life. Lots of guys who are trying to lose weight try absolutely absurd workout programs that require tons of specialized equipment or instruction, only to give up months later because it's just too difficult to keep pace.

But losing weight shouldn't be complicated. That's why we've created a four-week, calorie-burning workout program that you can do pretty much anywhere—indoors or outdoors, at home or in the gym, on a track or in your driveway—with only minimal equipment.

And remember: If you're committed to losing weight, you need to commit to the proper nutrition program. You can't exercise away a bad diet. Focus on the 13 best foods for weight loss, and check out our four-week, fat-burning meal plan.

How this workout program works

This workout program involves both weights and running, but the emphasis here is on quick, increasingly difficult workouts of between 30 and 60 minutes. These workouts will help you rev up your metabolism and, when combined with improved nutrition, help you lose weight. Along the way, you’ll improve strength, mobility, stability, and overall endurance.

That’s why we’ll begin each of these four-times-a-week sessions with five minutes of movement preparation to better mimic the movements of everyday life, improve flexibility and mobility, and reduce risk of injury. And, of course, it will serve as a warmup for the coming workout.

Directions

The four workouts will remain consistent throughout the four weeks, but we’ll increase the degree of difficulty by adding sets, reps, distance, time, or a combination of all four. You should work out four days a week (ideally Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday), and designate Wednesday as active recovery.

Keep your weekends free. We should note, however, that any weight-loss program should encompass healthy eating, minimal or no alcohol, and an active weekend lifestyle of sports and outdoor activities that will complement your work during the week.

The workouts

