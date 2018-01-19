Cold winter temperatures don't deter many active people from getting in a workout. Some love the skiing and snowboard culture, while others prefer training in a climate-controlled gym or sweaty CrossFit box year-round. Chilly weather just makes the commute more uncomfortable.

But for those who prefer running, cycling, and otherwise training outside, freezing temperatures (and absurdly hot temperatures, for that matter) present a challenge. Nasty weather forces the outdoor-workout crowd into the local sweatbox—and when you'd rather be outside, there’s nothing duller than spending time in a gym surrounded by ear-bud wearing, smartphone-scrolling, mirror-obsessed posers.

Nothing replaces the great outdoors. Ask anyone who's transitioned from pool to open-water swimming; they’re almost different sports. And while frigid temperatures can be a convenient excuse to try something new like yoga, spin class, and indoor climbing walls, the idea here is to best simulate the movements you otherwise would be performing outside without dealing with gym crowds.

Point is: Sometimes you just want to work out in your own home, without hiking all the way to the gym. Here are five indoor workouts you can do at home, with minimal equipment.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.