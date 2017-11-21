Back in 2002, the beloved cartoon Hey Arnold! left fans with a gargantuan cliffhanger: What happened to its titular character's parents after they were last seen on a jungle excursion? Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie premieres on November 23, and, hopefully, it'll provide nostalgic fans with the family reunion Arnold dreamed of in the show—or with some closure, at the very least.

To celebrate the film's release, Reebok trainer and coach at Solace New York, Andrew Mariani, developed a bodyweight workout that's sure to spark some nostalgia with its fun, Hey Arnold!-themed exercise names. "It was honestly one of my favorite shows," says Mariani. "I always got caught up in the stories. I even played it on-demand in my dorm room in college a couple times."

Inspired by one of the show's most notable locations—Stoop Kid's stoop—he programmed a tough workout that you can do on your own stoop, sans equipment.

"Use the stoop and your bodyweight to simulate movements you can do at a gym where you have equipment at your disposal, such as barbells, weights, and dumbbells," Mariani says. "You can basically work the same muscle groups as you would with those pieces of equipment by using everyday objects or environments, such as a stoop, in your workout."

Keeping it fresh and switching the location of your workout also works your muscles in new ways, according to Mariani. "Exercising in different environments and using your bodyweight vs. equipment will challenge your body to work in a different way than it’s used to and create positive change," he says.

Although we're sure you're not afraid to leave your stoop, you can add variety to your workout program or sneak a workout in during the holidays with this equipment-free routine.

To channel your inner Stoop Kid and make some gains, perform 3-5 rounds of the following moves:

Exercise 1: Football Head pushups (elevated pushups) (10 reps)

Courtesy of Reebok

Directions: Place hands shoulder-width apart on one of the higher steps of the stoop. Perform a pushup—making sure to keep your hips, knees, and toes in line, and your core tight.

Exercise 2: Neighborhood foot-elevated pushups (10 reps)

Courtesy of Reebok

Directions: Place hands shoulder-width apart on the ground in front of the stoop with your feet on one of the steps. Perform a pushup, making sure to keep your hips, knees, and toes in line, and your core tight.

Exercise 3: Shortman single-leg stepups (20 reps)

Courtesy of Reebok

Directions: Place one leg at the bottom of the stoop and the other leg two steps up, with your knee bent. Step up, raising your knee above the step. Then, bring that leg back down to its original position. For added momentum, bend the opposite arm while you step.

Exercise 4: "Whatever you say" triceps dips (10 reps)

Courtesy of Reebok

Directions: Place hands shoulder-width apart on a high step of the stoop, with your legs extended straight out, touching the sidewalk in front of the stoop. Keeping your back close to the stoop, bend your elbows to lower your body toward the ground. Once your elbows are at a right angle, push up to return to the starting position.

Exercise 5: San Lorenzo elevated mountain climbers (20 reps)

Courtesy of Reebok

Directions: Start in an extended plank position with your hands resting on a higher step of the stoop and your feet on the sidewalk. Bring your knee up toward your chest while keeping your body in as straight a line as possible. Return to the starting position, and repeat the movement with your opposite leg.

Exercise 6: Beeper King split squats (10 reps each leg)

Courtesy of Reebok

Directions: With your feet hip-width apart, place the instep of your rear foot on one of the steps. Lower your hips toward the floor so that your rear knee comes close to the floor. Pause, and drive through your front heel to return to the starting position.

Exercise 7: P.S. 118 pistol squats (10 reps)

Courtesy of Reebok

Directions: Stand on the second step of the stoop with one leg planted firmly and the other foot extended slightly out in front. Push your hips backwards and bend into a squat on the standing leg, keeping the extended leg out in front and off the ground throughout the movement. Raise back up to the original position, never letting the extended foot hit the ground.