When it comes to a great back workout, you need to ensure you include exercises that attack all the muscles: namely the deltoids, traps, lats, and rhomboids. You may think you need a cable machine and barbells and dumbbells to do all that. But you don't.

There are tons of great bodyweight exercises for the back that you can do right in your own living room. All you'll need is a suspension trainer and pullup bar (many of the moves, though, require no equipment at all) for the following 10 exercises, chosen by Marc Megna of Anatomy at 1220 in Miami Beach.

The best part is that you can do all of these exercises together as part of one cohesive best-ever bodyweight back workout—or you can just pick and choose a few of your favorites and mix them into your existing routine. Look out for Megna's pro tips sprinkled throughout to maximize every movement.