When trying to find a workout that fits your goals, it's hard to beat classics—they're standards for a reason, after all.

That's why we recruited Sean Collins, C.S.C.S., a USA Powerlifting club coach and the head powerlifting coach at Murder of Crows Barbell Club in Brooklyn, to create the Classic Iron Workout Program: a two-week, 10-workout routine that covers every part of your body using tried-and-true dumbbell and barbell exercises.

Be warned: Just because these workouts incorporate exercises you probably know, it doesn't mean they'll be easy. These are intense, full-body, no-nonsense lifts, all designed to build your overall strength and improve your body's response to training under heavy loads.