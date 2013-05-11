If you go to the gym with a partner, make sure you're making the most of it. In the video above, Luis Tejada of FOCUS NYC and Joe Pepe demonstrate an upper-body push and lower-body pull workout.

The workout

Superset - One person does both exercises back-to-back with no rest, while the other recovers/coaches.

Bench Press 3 x 8

Trap Bar Deadlift 3 x 8

Circuit - Exercises are performed back-to-back. Take 45 seconds rest at the end of the circuit.

Dumbbell Overhead Press 3-4 x 8

Barbell Romanian Deadlift 3-4 x 8

Stability Ball Decline Pushup 3-4 x 8

Barbell Hip Thrusts 3-4 x 8

Finisher

Resistance Band Sprints 3-4 x 30 yards (Use black superbands).