Anyone who's ever tried to lose weight—or is currently trying to lose weight—knows that shedding excess body fat is tough business. That's why we're here to help, whether you're clearing the bad carbs and calorie bombs out of your fridge or whittling away those last 10lbs.

To keep the training side of your weight-loss journey fresh, we rounded up the most popular flab-blasting routines we published this year. How do we know you loved them so much? We crunched the numbers, and these are the training plans and workout programs you clicked on the most and kept coming back to—again and again.

Here are 10 of the most popular weight-loss workout on our site in 2017.