The gym is crowded, sardine-can packed—and the only thing available is the pullup bar and the small amount of floor space directly under it. You could just decide to skip your workout, but you know it’s a slippery slope. Your missed workout today will totally derail your whole plan. Enter Bianca Sultana, N.C.S.F.-C.P.T. and founder of BODYbyBianca Training System. She provided us with a workout to get the most out of that small space.

Directions: Perform exercises labeled a and b consecutively, without resting. Rest 60 seconds between supersets.

1a. Pullup, 1x2

1b. Pushup, 1x2

2a. Pullup, 1x4

2b. Pushup, 1x4

...and so on, until you're doing 10 reps of each. Then descend in the same manner—taking reps down by 2 each superset—until you reach 2 reps each again. After completing that, perform:

10a. Crunch, 1x100

10b. Superman, 1x50