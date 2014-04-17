What’s a great way to build muscle and burn calories really fast? This is a question that Ryan LaPlaga, C.S.C.S. faces all the time. His answer: do a set every minute, on the minute (EMOM). Below is a workout designed by him that will build muscle all over, and leave you gasping for air—eliminating the need for that treadmill session you had planned.

Directions

Rest 30-60 seconds between sets for all exercises except EMOM exercise.

1. Power Cleans, 6x7, EMOM

2a. Pullup, 3xAMRAP

2b. KB Swing, 3x15

3a. Hanging Legs Raise, 3x10

3b. Pushup, 3x15