If we had to pick six exercises to grow your upper body giant, these would be them. FOCUS NYC trainer and powerlifter Luis Tejada demos the Upper-Body Inner-Beast Workout.
The workout (designed by Tim McComsey, TRYMFit)
(2-minute breaks on 5 x 5 exercises)
(90-second breaks on 4 x 6 exercises)
(60-second breaks on 3 x 8 exercises)
1. Barbell Chest Press - 5 x 5
2. Pullups - Weighted - 5 x 5
3. Barbell Standing Shoulder Press - 4 x 6
4. Barbell Shrugs - 4 x 6
5. Weighted Dips - 3 x 8
6. Barbell Bicep Curls - 3 x8
For a highly effective, rapid fat-loss solution, download The 21-Day Shred app for iOS devices. For noniOS, grab a copy of the PDF.
Styling:
Top: Lululemon
Bottom: Nike
Shoes: PUMA