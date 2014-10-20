If we had to pick six exercises to grow your upper body giant, these would be them. FOCUS NYC trainer and powerlifter Luis Tejada demos the Upper-Body Inner-Beast Workout.

The workout (designed by Tim McComsey, TRYMFit)

(2-minute breaks on 5 x 5 exercises)

(90-second breaks on 4 x 6 exercises)

(60-second breaks on 3 x 8 exercises)

1. Barbell Chest Press - 5 x 5

2. Pullups - Weighted - 5 x 5

3. Barbell Standing Shoulder Press - 4 x 6

4. Barbell Shrugs - 4 x 6

5. Weighted Dips - 3 x 8

6. Barbell Bicep Curls - 3 x8

