During the holidays, it seems like you’re constantly hopping from one party to the next. And, as any nutrition-minded person will tell you, all those carb-packed appetizers, decadent desserts, and flowing alcoholic drinks can easily pack on pounds.

Instead of letting the holiday food and drink get the best of your waistline, here’s how you can enjoy yourself while still keeping up with your six-pack abs.

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen and the upcoming The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook.