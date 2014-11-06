On the road to getting lean, there's no doubt you're going to have questions. Men's Fitness editors, many of whom have gone through the same journey, have the answers—or at least know the right experts who do.

Because while it might be easy to figure out a general weight-loss program (get on a clean diet, head to the gym, avoid these dangerously addictive junk foods), when you get specific and cater the program to your own life, there are going to be tips you wish you knew.

From the best lunchtime workouts to how to eat healthy pre-flight, we've got you covered. Here are expert-approved answers to your top 10 questions about shedding weight—and keeping it off.