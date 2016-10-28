You managed to reach your goal weight and transform your physique—ditch the love handles, the man boobs, and the beer belly. Take a second to relish your weight-loss success.

Now it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to maintain the new, fitter you for the long haul.

We’ll be honest, it’s not going to be a walk in the park. (But yes, taking walks in the park can help.) Only an estimated 20 percent of dieters reach their goal weight and maintain it, according to nutrition- and weight-management experts. But it’s not by any means an impossible feat.

To help you become a member of the elite crew of long-term losers, we pulled together a list of ways to keep off the pounds. Pick a few of the tips you think you’ll be able to follow and vow to stick to them for life. It’s a big commitment, we know. But it'll be worth it—especially when you don't have to begin a weight-loss transformation all over again.