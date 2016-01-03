Not a morning person? Maybe you should be. If you're familiar with the term "fasted cardio," now’s the time to put it to use. Waking up and working out on an empty stomach is key to scorching fat and may help melt away the pounds, according to a recent study published in the journal Physiology.

When researchers conducted the study over six weeks, they separated men into three groups: the first group increased its caloric intake by 20%, while half performed exercises and the rest remained inactive; the second group scheduled a workout post-breakfast; and the last group followed the exact same exercise at the crack of dawn.

They found that the first group gained nearly 6lbs, the second hiked up about 3lbs, and the last group not only stayed the same weight, but also burned more fat throughout the day.