Every guy knows how the right clothes can make him look thinner. Put on a well-tailored suit, and your shoulders will look broader. Dress up in a dark shirt, and it'll appear to slim you down.

But going naked? With nothing to hide your little pockets of extra fat? That's the ultimate test of a great physique.

And while plenty of hours in the gym will go a long way toward making you look great no matter what, maintaining an enviable body mostly depends on your dietary habits. (Say it with us: "Abs are made in the kitchen.") Adopt these seven nutrition tips and tricks, and your summer beach body will be ready in no time.