It's always tempting to stuff your face on Thanksgiving.

Whether it’s turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, corn bread, apple pie, or your family’s favorite holiday dish, there’s something for everyone—and a good chance to wreck all the gains you made at the gym this past month.

But the best way to get back on track is to jump right back into the swing of things following the holiday, which is what stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hugh Jackman, and Arnold Schwarzenegger did.

Here’s a look at how five celebrities got back on track following their Thanksgiving feasts. Follow their lead, and you’ll be ripped and ready for Christmas and New Year’s.