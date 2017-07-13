To achieve rapid weight loss, you’ll have to alter your diet. Fat loss has always been energy balance: calories in versus calories out. For most people, an effective way to start dropping carbs in favor of more protein and fat. Carbs like pastas, rice, breads, potatoes, etc. tend to be calorie-dense, making it harder for you to rapidly lose weight. On top of that, they bind to more water than protein or fats. Within days, guys will often lose a few pounds because of the drop in water weight.

Try this: If you weigh 185 pounds and typically eat 400 grams of carbs a day, try consuming 300 grams a day for a week, then 200 grams a day the next week. It will be difficult, but if you feel alright, then try going to 100 grams of carbs the next week. By the time you get to your five-day weight-loss interval, your body will be ready to go ultra-carb-light, and you'll have an easier time cutting down on body fat.