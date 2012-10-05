Want a great way to lose weight and burn fat that’s all natural? There’s a solution for you that you could use in partnership with your training to help drop weight.

Weight isn’t all about the ratio of cheeseburgers to hours logged on the treadmill. An immune-fighting chemical you already have in your body could blast fat and suppress appetite.

A study at the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Sweden, researched interleukin-6, a molecule that fights infection, and its role in weight loss. The researchers looked at mice and found that interleukin-6-deficient mice were on the plump side, while the mice injected with interleukin-6 had a faster metabolism. Moreover, the chemical affects satiety so that you don’t crave fries and ice cream quite as much.

All in all, increasing your body's levels of interleukin-6 may help:

Regulate metabolism

Speed up fat burn

Reduce hunger

Of course, interleukin-6 won't be a weight-loss magic bullet if you aren't on a healthy eating and exercise plan. To maximize the benefits of your already-healthy lifestyle, studies show that you may be able to increase levels of the chemical by focusing on the lowering or ‘eccentric’ motion when you lift weights. Try to release for 3 to 5 seconds on each repetition to maximize the results.

And how does this bump up your interleukin-6 count?

Research shows that interleukin-6 is increases when weightlifters concentrate on the downward phase of an exercise because it amplifies the tension, which triggers the release of interleukin-6 to reduce inflammation. So next time you’re at the gym crushing a workout, lower the dumbbells slowly to release fat-fighting molecules.